Guggenheim Cuts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $25.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

