Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

