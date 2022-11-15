Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

