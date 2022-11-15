Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Xperi has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Xperi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

