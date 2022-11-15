Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Guggenheim

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.88.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $85.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,500. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,271,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.