Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
