Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 3.9 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

