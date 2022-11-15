Analysts Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $28.60

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PINS opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.91 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,494 shares of company stock worth $3,013,022. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $6,023,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 720,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 270,543 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Pinterest by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

