Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Insider Activity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $18,578,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,807,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.