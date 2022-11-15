PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $63.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,810.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,176 shares of company stock worth $4,883,446. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

