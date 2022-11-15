Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,037.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037.60 ($12.19).
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 930 ($10.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.20) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.87) to GBX 975 ($11.46) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.63) to GBX 1,015 ($11.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hiscox Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of HSX opened at GBX 972.40 ($11.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($11.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 915.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,210.00.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
