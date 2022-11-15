Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$56.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.55.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.85 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$48.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

