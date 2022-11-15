Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Target Price at $240.82

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.82.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $267.39 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.