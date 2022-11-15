NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Head-To-Head Review

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -15.05% -18.85% -7.06% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

76.5% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NovoCure and Repro-Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $535.03 million 16.19 -$58.35 million ($0.77) -107.19 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 6.71 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NovoCure and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 4 0 2.43 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $99.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Summary

NovoCure beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

