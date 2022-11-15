BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,261 shares of company stock valued at $322,449. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.