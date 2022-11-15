Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

