StockNews.com Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.27 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -160.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,047.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $244,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 327,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

