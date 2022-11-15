AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

AXT Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.89. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

About AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,457 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 484,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AXT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

