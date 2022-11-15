AxoGen’s (AXGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXGN. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $516.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AxoGen by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

