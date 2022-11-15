AxoGen’s (AXGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXGN. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
AxoGen Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $516.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AxoGen (AXGN)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.