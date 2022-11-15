Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

In other news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $25,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,802 shares of company stock valued at $59,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.