Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.
In other news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $25,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,802 shares of company stock valued at $59,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
