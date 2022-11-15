Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

