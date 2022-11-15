AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $130.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,523. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 44.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

