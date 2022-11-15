StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

