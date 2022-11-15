StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
