Morgan Stanley Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Up 2.4 %

ARHS stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $48,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.