Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $26.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.59 on Friday. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $519.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 442,863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 332,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

