Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

