Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

