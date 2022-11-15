Global-e Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.