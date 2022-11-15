Global-e Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
