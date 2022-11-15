Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.61 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

