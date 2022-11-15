Piper Sandler Lowers AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

AIRS stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

