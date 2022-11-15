BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.42. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BrainsWay Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

