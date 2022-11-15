Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NRDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.72) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($11.96) to €11.80 ($12.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Shares of NRDBY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

