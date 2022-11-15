Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,786,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 9,511,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,930.5 days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PITAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Poste Italiane from €13.10 ($13.51) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poste Italiane in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

