Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Decreases By 19.0%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POFCY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.06) to GBX 170 ($2.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.