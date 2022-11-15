Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Probe Metals Price Performance
Shares of Probe Metals stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.
Probe Metals Company Profile
