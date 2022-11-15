Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

