Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.