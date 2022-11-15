Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Decreases By 18.1%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Scandium International Mining Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of SCYYF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Scandium International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

