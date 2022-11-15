Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Decreases By 18.1%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Scandium International Mining Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of SCYYF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Scandium International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Scandium International Mining
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scandium International Mining (SCYYF)
