NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,582.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,646.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,879. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,354.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4,219.46.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

