NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,582.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,646.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,879. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,354.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4,219.46.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
