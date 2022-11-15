Berenberg Bank Trims Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Target Price to GBX 10

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Seeing Machines (LON:SEEGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

SEE opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.51. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £286.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kate Hill purchased 400,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($32,902.47). In related news, insider Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,609,304.82). Also, insider Kate Hill bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($32,902.47).

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.