Berenberg Bank Trims Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Target Price to GBX 10

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

SEE opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.51. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £286.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kate Hill purchased 400,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($32,902.47). In related news, insider Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,609,304.82). Also, insider Kate Hill bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($32,902.47).

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

