JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $55.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $49.08 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.