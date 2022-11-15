Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target at $22.43

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
Shares of NRDS opened at $12.79 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $950.73 million and a PE ratio of -30.45.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
