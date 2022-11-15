Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target at $22.43

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS opened at $12.79 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $950.73 million and a PE ratio of -30.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

About NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in NerdWallet by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 238,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 224,056 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NerdWallet by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 174,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NerdWallet by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.