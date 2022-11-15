Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target at $189.33

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

WILYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Demant A/S from 190.00 to 170.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILYY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

