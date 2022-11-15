Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $51.67

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,733 shares of company stock valued at $577,444. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $15.10 on Friday. Domo has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

