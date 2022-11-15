Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.88.

HII stock opened at $221.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

