Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.
Home Point Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $253.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.22.
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
