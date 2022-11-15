NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $6.33 Average PT from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.85 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Column Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,918 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 319,231 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
