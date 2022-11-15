NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $6.33 Average PT from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.85 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 104,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 50,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 104,090 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,887.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 282,013 shares of company stock worth $1,294,500. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Column Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,918 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 319,231 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

