Barclays Lowers First Advantage (NYSE:FA) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.
First Advantage Stock Up 1.1 %
FA stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Articles
