Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 2.9 %

LNW opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,797,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

