Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.38.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $38.25 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

