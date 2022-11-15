Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $103.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms have commented on BMWYY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($97.94) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

